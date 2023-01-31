Facts

10:14 31.01.2023

Biden: Washington won't be supplying F-16 fighters to Kyiv

1 min read
Biden: Washington won't be supplying F-16 fighters to Kyiv

The United States is not going to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

"No," Biden answered a question from U.S. journalists about whether Washington supports the idea of transferring the F-16 to Kyiv.

Earlier in January, Politico said, citing sources, that representatives of Western countries are discussing the possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine. It is noted that the idea of supplying fighter jets is especially supported by the Baltic countries. However, according to Politico, this issue is likely to be "more contentious" than the tank situation.

The publication did not specify which aircraft models could be discussed, but recalled that Kyiv had previously spoken about interest in the F-15 and F-16 fighters.

At the same time, Head of the German Defense Ministry Boris Pistorius suggested that the supply of Western fighters to Ukraine is impossible.

Prior to this, Berlin decided to transfer the first batch of 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. At the same time, the German authorities will allow the allies to supply their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Last Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a decision to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv.

Tags: #biden #f_16

MORE ABOUT

17:06 27.01.2023
F-16 fighter could be best candidate for Ukrainian Air Force to become single type of multi-purpose aircraft – Ihnat

F-16 fighter could be best candidate for Ukrainian Air Force to become single type of multi-purpose aircraft – Ihnat

17:02 20.01.2023
Dutch Foreign Minister declares readiness to consider transfer of F-16s to Ukraine if request received from Kyiv

Dutch Foreign Minister declares readiness to consider transfer of F-16s to Ukraine if request received from Kyiv

10:56 22.12.2022
Ukraine's success can avoid third World War – Biden

Ukraine's success can avoid third World War – Biden

10:37 22.12.2022
Biden announces $1.8 bln in military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot battery

Biden announces $1.8 bln in military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot battery

09:36 22.12.2022
Ukrainian people continue to inspire world – Biden at meeting with Zelensky

Ukrainian people continue to inspire world – Biden at meeting with Zelensky

16:14 21.12.2022
Biden on Zelensky's visit to Washington: Much needs to be discussed

Biden on Zelensky's visit to Washington: Much needs to be discussed

13:43 21.12.2022
Biden-Zelensky meeting to start at 21.00 Kyiv time

Biden-Zelensky meeting to start at 21.00 Kyiv time

11:54 21.12.2022
Biden to announce new $2 bln aid package to Ukraine, including Patriot missile battery – White House

Biden to announce new $2 bln aid package to Ukraine, including Patriot missile battery – White House

10:15 12.12.2022
Zelensky, Biden discuss Ukraine's energy system restoration, aid in air defense formation

Zelensky, Biden discuss Ukraine's energy system restoration, aid in air defense formation

12:20 10.12.2022
Zelensky thanks Biden for another military aid package

Zelensky thanks Biden for another military aid package

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU to receive up to 140 units of modern tanks in first wave of contributions – Kuleba

HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

UN assures Black Sea Grain Initiative will continue

Invaders loss about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

Ukrainian MFA considers unacceptable Croatian President's statement on Crimea's belonging to Russia; appreciates support of Croatian govt, people – spokesman

LATEST

AFU to receive up to 140 units of modern tanks in first wave of contributions – Kuleba

HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

UN assures Black Sea Grain Initiative will continue

Invaders loss about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

There are 42 clashes in Bakhmut area in day, 277 invaders destroyed – AFU Eastern Group

Ukrainian MFA considers unacceptable Croatian President's statement on Crimea's belonging to Russia; appreciates support of Croatian govt, people – spokesman

Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 13 settlements over day – General Staff

USA sends 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine – Transportation Command

Norway to hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in late March – media

AD
AD
AD
AD