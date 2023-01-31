Biden: Washington won't be supplying F-16 fighters to Kyiv

The United States is not going to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

"No," Biden answered a question from U.S. journalists about whether Washington supports the idea of transferring the F-16 to Kyiv.

Earlier in January, Politico said, citing sources, that representatives of Western countries are discussing the possibility of transferring fighter jets to Ukraine. It is noted that the idea of supplying fighter jets is especially supported by the Baltic countries. However, according to Politico, this issue is likely to be "more contentious" than the tank situation.

The publication did not specify which aircraft models could be discussed, but recalled that Kyiv had previously spoken about interest in the F-15 and F-16 fighters.

At the same time, Head of the German Defense Ministry Boris Pistorius suggested that the supply of Western fighters to Ukraine is impossible.

Prior to this, Berlin decided to transfer the first batch of 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. At the same time, the German authorities will allow the allies to supply their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Last Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a decision to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv.