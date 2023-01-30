Ukraine isn’t aware of explosions reason at Iranian facilities – MFA spokesperson

Ukraine does not know the cause of the explosions at Iranian facilities, but Kyiv has repeatedly warned Tehran that the consequences for supporting aggression against Ukraine will be much larger than the benefits of cooperation with the Russian Federation, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

On his Facebook page, Nikolenko commented on media reports that the Ukrainian charge d'affaires has been summoned to a meeting at the Iranian Foreign Ministry today.

“Ukraine has repeatedly warned Iran: the consequences for supporting aggression against Ukraine will be much larger than the benefits of cooperation with Russia. We do not know the cause of the explosions at Iranian facilities. But as the Persian folk wisdom says: do not do evil to another, and you will not harm yourself,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Earlier, Reuters, citing the Tasnim news agency, reported that Iran summoned the charge d'affaires of Ukraine in Tehran on Monday because of his country's comments about a drone strike on a military factory in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

According to the media, it is about a post on Twitter of adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak.

“War logic is inexorable & murderous. It bills the authors & accomplices strictly. Panic in RF - endless mobilization, missile defense in Moscow, trenches 1000 km away, bomb shelters preparation. Explosive night in Iran - drone & missile production, oil refineries. Ukraine did warn you,” he said on January 29.

A U.S. official told Reuters that Israel was apparently behind the attack.

As reported, on the night of January 29, Iran's military facilities were attacked by unknown drones.