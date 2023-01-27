Council of European Union extends sanctions against Russia over Ukraine events for another six months

The Council of the European Union extended the sanctions against Russia over the events in Ukraine for another six months on Friday, the Council said in a press release.

"The council today decided to prolong by six months, until July 31, 2023, the restrictive measures targeting specific sectors of the economy of the Russian Federation," the press release said.

According to the document, the sanctions imposed for the first time on July 31, 2014, for one year responded to "Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine." They were substantially broadened in February 2022 following the start of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

"They currently consist of a broad spectrum of sectoral measures, including restrictions on finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods," the press release said.

Besides economic sanctions, the EU "has in place different types of measures in response to Russia's destabilizing actions against Ukraine," it said.

These include restrictions on economic relations with the illegally occupied Crimea, Sevastopol and the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, personal restrictions on individuals and legal entities, such as a freeze of assets and a ban on trips to the European Union, and diplomatic measures.