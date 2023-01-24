Facts

12:24 24.01.2023

Zelensky about battles in Donbas, Russian shelling of Ukraine's border territories: There will be response to enemy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking about the clashes in Donbas and the shelling of Russia in the border areas, in particular, Kharkiv and Sumy regions, said Ukraine was preparing a response to the enemy.

As the president said in an evening video statement, on Monday he had several detailed conversations with army commanders on the situation in operational areas.

"Fierce battles continue in the main operational areas, including in Donbas. Enemy shelling and assaults are around the clock. But the battle for Donbas continues. The battle for the south continues. We see what forces Russia is accumulating, and we know how to respond," he said.

"There will be a response to the enemy, of course, to the next terrorist shelling of our border territories, Sumy region, Kharkiv region. Ukraine will not show weakness. The government will not show weakness," Zelensky said.

Speaking about the situation in the rear settlements, the president said the war in the country continues and this reality should not be ignored.

"Sometimes it seems that someone in the rear cities completely forgot about the war and began to ignore reality, taking advantage of the protection of our heroes. Disregarding the war is such a luxury that no one can afford," he said.

19:47 24.01.2023
Country music performer Brad Paisley becomes ambassador of UNITED24 – Zelensky

18:54 24.01.2023
Ukrainian president discusses defense cooperation, protection of Ukrainian energy sector, 10th Russian sanctions package with president of Finland

18:26 24.01.2023
Ukraine wasn’t, isn’t going to attack Belarus - Zelensky on so-called ‘Non-Aggression Pact’ of Lukashenko

18:12 24.01.2023
Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

11:44 24.01.2023
Zelensky responds to public demand for justice with personnel decisions – Podoliak

10:09 24.01.2023
Zelensky instructs Cabinet to develop procedure for crossing border by officials: Only real business trip can be reason

10:09 24.01.2023
Zelensky signs decree on dismissal of K. Tymoshenko

10:01 24.01.2023
Zelensky announces 'personnel decisions'

15:33 20.01.2023
Zelensky: Coalition can make 'Ramstein of tanks,' and later 'Ramstein of F16 planes'

14:24 20.01.2023
Zelensky at meeting in Ramstein urges Ukraine's partners to act quickly – media

