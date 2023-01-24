Zelensky about battles in Donbas, Russian shelling of Ukraine's border territories: There will be response to enemy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking about the clashes in Donbas and the shelling of Russia in the border areas, in particular, Kharkiv and Sumy regions, said Ukraine was preparing a response to the enemy.

As the president said in an evening video statement, on Monday he had several detailed conversations with army commanders on the situation in operational areas.

"Fierce battles continue in the main operational areas, including in Donbas. Enemy shelling and assaults are around the clock. But the battle for Donbas continues. The battle for the south continues. We see what forces Russia is accumulating, and we know how to respond," he said.

"There will be a response to the enemy, of course, to the next terrorist shelling of our border territories, Sumy region, Kharkiv region. Ukraine will not show weakness. The government will not show weakness," Zelensky said.

Speaking about the situation in the rear settlements, the president said the war in the country continues and this reality should not be ignored.

"Sometimes it seems that someone in the rear cities completely forgot about the war and began to ignore reality, taking advantage of the protection of our heroes. Disregarding the war is such a luxury that no one can afford," he said.