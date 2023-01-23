Facts

Spring and early summer to be decisive in war – Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

The spring and early summer of 2023 will be decisive for the course of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. If Russia's big offensive planned for this time fails, it will be the collapse of Russia and Putin, said Vadym Skybytsky, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in an interview with Delfi, the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"When spring and the beginning of summer are over, perhaps we can start talking about the end of the war. We can't look far yet, we have to go through the first stage – spring and the beginning of summer. We see what this war is leading to: the Russian military leadership has changed, the first stage of mobilization has ended, the Russian army is regrouping. Our assessment is simple: the main activity of the Russian army will be deployed in Donetsk and Luhansk directions," Skybytsky said, according to a message posted on the Telegram channel.

According to him, heavy decisive battles are expected in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, while a new Russian attack on Kyiv from Belarus is unlikely, as are active hostilities in the south of Ukraine, where Russians are more concerned about protecting the occupied Crimea.

 

