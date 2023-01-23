Ukrainian MPs take charge of two committees in PACE

Members of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Yevhenia Kravchuk and Maria Mezentseva (the Servant of the People faction) have taken charge of the PACE committees.

"I have just been elected chairman of the PACE Committee for Culture, Science, Education and Media. And Maria Mezentseva became the chairman of the committee on gender equality and non-discrimination," Kravchuk said on Facebook on Monday.

The MP promised to do everything possible to activate international mechanisms for the protection of world and Ukrainian cultural heritage.

"As a speaker on the topic ‘Countering the erasure of cultural identity during war and peace’, I will also make efforts to improve the monitoring of the Council of Europe on the movement of cultural property; isolate Russia from the international academic and cultural environment; ensure the holistic support of the Council of Europe countries for efforts in the field of justice in relation to all crimes affecting cultural heritage", Kravchuk promised.

She stressed that for the first time Ukraine will have such a powerful simultaneous representation in the PACE governing bodies.

As reported, Mezentseva took charge of the permanent delegation of the Ukrainian Parliament to PACE.

The PACE winter session opened in Strasbourg (France) on Monday.