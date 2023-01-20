Debate on EU sanctions getting more complicated every time, but we will be able to increase pressure on Kremlin - European Council President

President of the European Council Charles Michel has said that every new debate on sanctions against Russia is more difficult than the previous ones, but the EU will be able to increase pressure on the Kremlin.

Michel said in an interview with reporters that it is quite obvious that every new debate on sanctions is more difficult than the previous ones, because they follow the principle where they are targeting or should be targeting things that may have a side effect for some of their members.

According to the President of the European Council, he had a meaningful discussion on the issue of sanctions with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, and now he will be able to explain to colleagues the proposals and expectations of the Ukrainian side.

Michel expressed confidence that they will be able to increase pressure on the Kremlin.

He did not answer whether the 10th package of sanctions will affect the Russian missile and unmanned industry, but added that it is important to work together so that there is a strong signal that the EU wants to put pressure on the Kremlin.