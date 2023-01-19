Energy sector to be part of 10th package of sanctions against Russia – European Council President

The energy sector will be a part of the 10th package of sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine, President of the European Council Charles Michel has said.

"I can confirm that we have started consultations on a possible 10th package of sanctions. We have decided to focus these sanctions on the energy sector in particular," he said at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday.

He also said that it is necessary to check in what sectors it is possible to introduce sanctions against Russia.

Michel also said it is important to aim the sanctions at the Russian propagandists, as well as strengthen pressure on the Kremlin, and not just maintain it.

One more task is to attract as many countries as possible to extending the isolation of Russia and the countries that support it, the president of the European Council said.