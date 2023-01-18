Russian society must admit its mistakes, respect UN Charter – Zelensky in Davos

Russian society should open its eyes, recognize tragic mistakes, respect the UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said, answering questions after his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Russia has already chosen a place among the terrorists. Today it no longer depends on their leadership. Their leadership no longer affects, I believe, the development of the Russian Federation, history and culture. I think everything depends today on the strength of Ukraine, the support of partners, the political support of the world, and also depends on the Russian society, which must open its eyes if they want to see the future for their Russian Federation with their own eyes," he said.

"To recognize all these tragic mistakes, to retreat, to respect the UN Charter, to respect our sovereignty, our territorial integrity," the President stressed.

"I am glad that Kissinger has changed his mind. For us today, our priority, our political task, is for well-known people, political figures, so that they recognize Putin's mistake, recognize that this is Russia's aggression, so that they put pressure on Russia to end this aggression," he said.

Speaking about the guarantees of Ukraine's security, Zelensky said that "NATO is the best guarantee of security for Ukraine, the future of our children." "We are on this path. While we are on this path, we have offered security guarantees for our country. We believe that the civilized world will support our proposals," he also said.