Facts

20:42 18.01.2023

Russian society must admit its mistakes, respect UN Charter – Zelensky in Davos

2 min read
Russian society must admit its mistakes, respect UN Charter – Zelensky in Davos

Russian society should open its eyes, recognize tragic mistakes, respect the UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said, answering questions after his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Russia has already chosen a place among the terrorists. Today it no longer depends on their leadership. Their leadership no longer affects, I believe, the development of the Russian Federation, history and culture. I think everything depends today on the strength of Ukraine, the support of partners, the political support of the world, and also depends on the Russian society, which must open its eyes if they want to see the future for their Russian Federation with their own eyes," he said.

"To recognize all these tragic mistakes, to retreat, to respect the UN Charter, to respect our sovereignty, our territorial integrity," the President stressed.

"I am glad that Kissinger has changed his mind. For us today, our priority, our political task, is for well-known people, political figures, so that they recognize Putin's mistake, recognize that this is Russia's aggression, so that they put pressure on Russia to end this aggression," he said.

Speaking about the guarantees of Ukraine's security, Zelensky said that "NATO is the best guarantee of security for Ukraine, the future of our children." "We are on this path. While we are on this path, we have offered security guarantees for our country. We believe that the civilized world will support our proposals," he also said.

Tags: #davos #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

19:30 18.01.2023
Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

18:00 18.01.2023
Zelensky thanks Canadian PM for new aid package – 200 Senator armored vehicles

Zelensky thanks Canadian PM for new aid package – 200 Senator armored vehicles

09:39 18.01.2023
After Davos forum, world to become more supporters of creation of tribunal on Russian aggression – Zelensky

After Davos forum, world to become more supporters of creation of tribunal on Russian aggression – Zelensky

18:56 17.01.2023
Zelensky instructs to simplify, speed up receipt of assistance to victims of tragedy in Dnipro as much as possible

Zelensky instructs to simplify, speed up receipt of assistance to victims of tragedy in Dnipro as much as possible

16:47 17.01.2023
Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss situation on frontline, necessity of increasing defense support for Ukraine, Peace Formula

Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss situation on frontline, necessity of increasing defense support for Ukraine, Peace Formula

15:55 17.01.2023
Zelenska in Davos hands over to leaders of Switzerland, China, head of European Commission letters from Ukrainian President on cooperation for implementation of Peace Formula

Zelenska in Davos hands over to leaders of Switzerland, China, head of European Commission letters from Ukrainian President on cooperation for implementation of Peace Formula

15:53 17.01.2023
Ukraine in Davos urges to consolidate efforts to create Special Tribunal against Russia, damage compensation mechanism

Ukraine in Davos urges to consolidate efforts to create Special Tribunal against Russia, damage compensation mechanism

11:21 17.01.2023
Missile strike on Dnipro falls under jurisdiction of International Criminal Court – Zelensky

Missile strike on Dnipro falls under jurisdiction of International Criminal Court – Zelensky

09:49 17.01.2023
Ukrainian flag to return to Donetsk airport – Zelensky

Ukrainian flag to return to Donetsk airport – Zelensky

15:50 16.01.2023
Zelensky on meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: We're developing most effective countermeasures to Russia's new missile strikes

Zelensky on meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: We're developing most effective countermeasures to Russia's new missile strikes

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

Latvia to soon send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Defense Forces carry out 14 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration in past day, an enemy helicopter, drone shot down – AFU General Staff

Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

LATEST

Duda urges allies to strengthen military support for Ukraine: Decisive moment of war will come soon

IAEA missions at Ukrainian NPPs to work until war end, for some time after – Grossi

Depriving Russia of status of member state of IAEA doesn’t depend on will of Agency's Director General – Grossi

Tenth package of EU sanctions should hit Russia, its military purse harder – Kuleba

Latvia to soon send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Defense Forces carry out 14 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration in past day, an enemy helicopter, drone shot down – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, International Committee of Red Cross are different organizations – URCS

Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

Cabinet appoints Klymenko as Acting Interior Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD