Facts

18:34 18.01.2023

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, International Committee of Red Cross are different organizations – URCS

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, International Committee of Red Cross are different organizations – URCS

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, International Committee of Red Cross are different organizations – URCS

KYIV. Jan 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are different organizations, the URCS recalls.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Committee of the Red Cross are different organizations. The URCS has an exclusively national mandate – it works only in the territory of Ukraine. The ICRC has an international mandate – it acts as a neutral and impartial mediator between all parties to an armed conflict to resolve humanitarian problems," the URCS said in a clarification to the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

According to the statement, the URCS protects people's lives, alleviates their suffering during wars, armed conflicts and natural disasters, and also contributes to public authorities in their activities in the humanitarian field.

The URCS helps in providing humanitarian assistance, accompanies the work of local authorities during evacuation of people.

"All employees and volunteers of the URCS work every day, putting themselves in danger, in cooperation with government agencies of Ukraine to rescue and provide assistance to the civilian population affected by the armed aggression in the territory of Ukraine," the URCS said.

Tags: #icrc #urcs #ukrainian_red_cross_society #international_committee_of_the_red_cross

MORE ABOUT

17:03 18.01.2023
Red Cross volunteers working at crash site in Brovary

Red Cross volunteers working at crash site in Brovary

16:27 17.01.2023
URCS implements program to support modular homes in Kyiv region

URCS implements program to support modular homes in Kyiv region

22:33 15.01.2023
URCS premises in Kherson damaged in shelling

URCS premises in Kherson damaged in shelling

18:16 15.01.2023
Russians shell building of URCS in Kherson, serious fire breaks out – K. Tymoshenko

Russians shell building of URCS in Kherson, serious fire breaks out – K. Tymoshenko

13:46 15.01.2023
Rapid Response unit of Ukrainian Red Cross Society helping rescuers at site of missile strike in Dnipro

Rapid Response unit of Ukrainian Red Cross Society helping rescuers at site of missile strike in Dnipro

16:00 13.01.2023
Secretary-General of Danish Red Cross visits Mykolaiv

Secretary-General of Danish Red Cross visits Mykolaiv

10:29 13.01.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society evacuates people with limited mobility from front-line areas

Ukrainian Red Cross Society evacuates people with limited mobility from front-line areas

15:00 12.01.2023
URCS teaches children rules of conduct when detecting mines, explosive objects

URCS teaches children rules of conduct when detecting mines, explosive objects

12:17 11.01.2023
URCS aid 'Samsung Electronics Ukraine' worth $6 mln

URCS aid 'Samsung Electronics Ukraine' worth $6 mln

10:13 11.01.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps almost 10 mln people since start of war

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps almost 10 mln people since start of war

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian society must admit its mistakes, respect UN Charter – Zelensky in Davos

Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

Latvia to soon send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Defense Forces carry out 14 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration in past day, an enemy helicopter, drone shot down – AFU General Staff

Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

LATEST

Russian society must admit its mistakes, respect UN Charter – Zelensky in Davos

Duda urges allies to strengthen military support for Ukraine: Decisive moment of war will come soon

IAEA missions at Ukrainian NPPs to work until war end, for some time after – Grossi

Depriving Russia of status of member state of IAEA doesn’t depend on will of Agency's Director General – Grossi

Tenth package of EU sanctions should hit Russia, its military purse harder – Kuleba

Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

Latvia to soon send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Defense Forces carry out 14 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration in past day, an enemy helicopter, drone shot down – AFU General Staff

Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

AD
AD
AD
AD