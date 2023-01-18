Ukrainian Red Cross Society, International Committee of Red Cross are different organizations – URCS

KYIV. Jan 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are different organizations, the URCS recalls.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Committee of the Red Cross are different organizations. The URCS has an exclusively national mandate – it works only in the territory of Ukraine. The ICRC has an international mandate – it acts as a neutral and impartial mediator between all parties to an armed conflict to resolve humanitarian problems," the URCS said in a clarification to the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

According to the statement, the URCS protects people's lives, alleviates their suffering during wars, armed conflicts and natural disasters, and also contributes to public authorities in their activities in the humanitarian field.

The URCS helps in providing humanitarian assistance, accompanies the work of local authorities during evacuation of people.

"All employees and volunteers of the URCS work every day, putting themselves in danger, in cooperation with government agencies of Ukraine to rescue and provide assistance to the civilian population affected by the armed aggression in the territory of Ukraine," the URCS said.