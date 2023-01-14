Facts

16:55 14.01.2023

Invaders inflict new blows on critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region, there are emergency blackouts

1 min read
On Saturday, Russian occupation troops again launched missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region, said Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Two ‘arrivals’ of enemy missiles have been recorded at a critical infrastructure facility in the region. Emergency light outages are currently being applied. Emergency services are working on the spot. The information is being clarified," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the press service of Kharkiv City Council, the movement of trams, trolleybuses and metro has been temporarily stopped in the city.

As it was reported earlier, on Saturday morning, the occupiers inflicted two strikes on critical infrastructure and industrial facilities in the Industrial District of Kharkiv.

