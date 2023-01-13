European Commission's head, over 10 European Commissioners to visit Ukraine in coming weeks – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the heads of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and more than 10 European commissioners will visit Ukraine in the coming weeks.

"We see that our European partners are set for productive cooperation on the issue of integration. The visit of the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in the coming weeks will be a clear evidence of this. We expect that more than 10 European Commissioners will arrive in Ukraine together with Ms. von der Leyen to conduct intergovernmental consultations," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to the prime minister, this visit will not only be an important signal of further support for Ukraine in the war, but will also demonstrate that the European Union is open to the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession.