Facts

16:36 11.01.2023

Ukraine to be provided with company of Leopard tanks within framework of intl coalition – Duda

Ukraine will be provided with a company of Leopard tanks as part of an international coalition of allies, one of which will be Poland, Polish President Andrzej Duda has said.

"Recently, we really decided to transfer such support [tanks] to Ukraine from Poland. A company of Leopard tanks will be provided within the framework of the coalition," Duda said at a press conference with the presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania in Lviv as part of the Lublin Triangle.

According to him, the decision on the formation of such an international coalition has already been made.

"You know that it is necessary to obtain certain official agreements and consents. But first we need to create an international coalition. And we have decided to form this international coalition," Duda said.

The Polish President also expressed the hope that the first company of Leopard tanks, along with other types of tanks, will be provided by the coalition member states very soon.

