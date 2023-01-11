Facts

14:00 11.01.2023

From Jan 9, Russia restricts exit from country for those liable for military service

From Jan 9, Russia restricts exit from country for those liable for military service

Russia has imposed restrictions on citizens fit for military service to leave the country. The order was sent by the Russian FSB to all border departments of the country, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said.

"The text states: 'From January 9, 2023, from 00:00, the border department of the FSB of Russia will ensure that citizens who have a conclusion about readiness for military service from categories 'A,' 'B' and 'C' leave the territory of the Russian Federation," the agency's press service said.

For these categories of citizens, the possibility of leaving at all checkpoints in all directions will be closed. At the same time, as follows from the order, citizens of category "B," that is, those who are limitedly fit for military service, will also be banned from leaving. Conscripts belonging to this category are exempted from conscription in peacetime, exempted from military duties and referred to the reserve.

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense said it had previously been reported that a new wave of mobilization was being prepared in Russia.

"At the same time, it was noted that the main emphasis will be placed on the quantity, and not the quality, of the mobilized people and the equipment provided to them. It will take about two months to equip and prepare the initial replenishment," the intelligence said.

