Zelensky: There to be no third world war; Ukraine to defeat aggression on its land

There will be no third world war, this is not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop Russian aggression on our soil, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said while speaking via video link at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday evening.

"There are still battles and tears ahead, but now I can definitely say who is the best last year – it's you. The free people of the free world. Those who united around supporting the free Ukrainian people in our common struggle for freedom," he also said.

Zelensky was introduced by actor and director Sean Penn, who recently visited Kyiv.