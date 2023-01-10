Reznikov discusses additional assistance to Ukrainian army with Minister of Defense of Croatia

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has discussed with Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banožić additional support for the Ukrainian army, including the development of demining projects.

“Had a fruitful conversation with Minister of Defense of Croatia Mario Banožić. Discussed potential additional support for the Ukrainian army, including the development of demining projects. Appreciate the Republic of Croatia’s firm support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Reznikov said on Twitter.