Personal sanctions imposed against 119 people, including Russian actors, cultural figures, propagandists, as well as Ukrainian citizen Zhanna Badoeva

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree approving the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against a number of Russian cultural figures and propagandists.

Decree No. 4/2023 published on the President's website.

According to the text of the decision of the NSDC, sanctions are imposed against 119 representatives of the Russian show business and media sphere. So, the sanctions list includes singers Philip Kirkorov, Irina Allegrova, Larisa Dolina, Grigory Leps, Polina Gagarina, Sergey Lazarev, actors Dmitry Dyuzhev and Dmitry Kharatyan. Sanctions are also imposed on Yevgeny Petrosyan, Nikita Mikhalkov and Leonid Yakubovich.

Also propagandists Alexander Dugin, Dmitry Kiselev and Margarita Simonyan are on the list.

In addition, sanctions were also imposed on a citizen of Ukraine, TV host Zhanna Badoeva.

The list includes singers Dmitry Bilan, Lolita Milyavskaya and Valery Kipelov, rapper Basta (Vasily Vakulenko) and designer Artemy Lebedev.

The sanctions include the restriction of trade operations, the termination of economic and financial obligations, the restriction, partial or complete cessation of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine, as well as a complete ban on the entry of foreign non-military vessels and warships into the territorial sea of Ukraine, its internal waters and ports. Measures are envisaged aimed at preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, the termination of the issuance of permits, licenses for the import of currency values into Ukraine from a foreign state or export them from Ukraine and the limitation of cash withdrawals on payment cards issued by residents of a foreign state. A ban has been imposed on the transfer of technologies and rights to objects of intellectual property rights, the annulment or suspension of licenses and other permits, the presence of which is a condition for the implementation of a certain type of activity (in particular, the annulment or suspension of licenses for the use of subsoil), a ban on the issuance of permits, licenses of the National Bank to invest in a foreign state, place currency values on accounts and deposits on the territory of a foreign state and prohibit participation in privatization, lease of state property.

The restrictions also provide for the deprivation of state awards of Ukraine and other sanctions that meet the principles of their application established by the current legislation (deprivation of military ranks, special ranks, class ranks).