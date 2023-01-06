Reznikov sees no need for additional mobilization

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov does not see the need for "mass" mobilization today, but added that the situation at the front could change at any moment.

"As of today, I do not see the need for mass mobilization. But, of course, the situation at the front can change at any moment, depending on the development of events. And then a decision will be made: the National Security and Defense Council, the president, the Verkhovna Rada," he said.

He stressed that "we are replenishing the losses, we are taking on special specialists determined for the tasks," but as of today there is no need for additional mobilization.

Reznikov noted that mobilization has been announced and is proceeding in a calm manner.

"And we have not even used the 100% potential that has been introduced there," the minister stressed.