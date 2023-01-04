Meeting in Ramstein format to be held soon, it to be crucial for announcing new decisions – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) would soon take place, at which new important decisions would be announced.

"We have high hopes for new decisions on defense support from partners. The next meeting in the Ramstein format will take place soon, it will be very important for the announcement of new decisions," Kuleba said during an online briefing on Wednesday.