09:29 03.01.2023

Zelensky: Necessary to raise price of mobilization, war in general for Russia

Zelensky: Necessary to raise price of mobilization, war in general for Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the need to raise the price of new mobilization and war in general for Russia.

"The Russian regime needs mobilizing emotions. Something that they want to demonstrate to their country in order to continue lying that everything is going 'according to the plan.' And our task is to give Ukraine every day successes, achievements, even small, yet victories over terrorists and terror," he said in a video message on Monday.

"Each shot down drone, each shot down missile, each day with electricity for our people and minimal schedules of blackouts are exactly such victories. And every step forward of our servicemen at the front, every saved position is such successes that are of strategic importance now," Zelensky said.

"We must increase the price of new mobilization and war in general for the terrorist state as much as possible. I am grateful to every warrior of ours who ensures this!" he said.

