Zelensky, von der Leyen coordinate steps towards Ukraine-EU summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday held the first conversation in 2023 with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during which he thanked her for the EU's support for Kyiv.

"I am glad to start the year with a phone call with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. I expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the EU. We are waiting for the first tranche of macro-financial aid in January, the first batch of energy-saving lamps, school buses, generators and modular houses," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He noted that during the conversation, the interlocutors also coordinated steps regarding the Ukraine-EU summit.

"We feel support and are moving towards victory together," the head of state concluded.