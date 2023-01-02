Facts

15:01 02.01.2023

European Commission's President, Zelensky hold first phone conversation in new year

1 min read
 President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, in her first phone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the new year, expressed support and best wishes for the Ukrainian people in 2023.

"In the first call of the new year with President Volodymyr Zelensky, I conveyed my wholehearted support and best wishes for 2023 to the Ukrainian people. The EU will support your heroic struggle. A fight for freedom and against brutal aggression," she said on Twitter.

The president of the European Commission also emphasized that the distribution of a EUR 18 billion support package in monthly tranches will begin soon.

"We are supporting you through this winter with generators, light bulbs, shelters, school buses. And we continue our strong financial assistance. Soon we'll start disbursing our EUR 18 billion support package in monthly tranches," von der Leyen said, adding that she looks forward to meeting Zelensky again in Ukraine soon.

