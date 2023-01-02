Some 11 private houses damaged in Fastiv, Obukhiv districts of Kyiv region as result of night shelling

As a result of night shelling of the Kyiv region by Russian invaders in Fastiv and Obukhiv districts, some 11 private houses were damaged, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"We continue to eliminate the consequences of night shelling – in the morning there are 11 damaged private houses in Fastiv and Obukhiv districts. The relevant commissions are already working there and recording the destruction in order to start repair work as soon as possible," Kuleba said in a Telegram on Monday.

He said power engineers of the Kyiv region continue to work in an enhanced mode so as not to return to emergency power outages.

"However, now we are seeing an increase in electricity consumption and an excessive load on the networks. Therefore, it is important not to forget about the reasonable consumption of light - to use energy-intensive devices in turn and use light economically," he said.