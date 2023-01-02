Facts

11:45 02.01.2023

Some 11 private houses damaged in Fastiv, Obukhiv districts of Kyiv region as result of night shelling

1 min read

As a result of night shelling of the Kyiv region by Russian invaders in Fastiv and Obukhiv districts, some 11 private houses were damaged, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"We continue to eliminate the consequences of night shelling – in the morning there are 11 damaged private houses in Fastiv and Obukhiv districts. The relevant commissions are already working there and recording the destruction in order to start repair work as soon as possible," Kuleba said in a Telegram on Monday.

He said power engineers of the Kyiv region continue to work in an enhanced mode so as not to return to emergency power outages.

"However, now we are seeing an increase in electricity consumption and an excessive load on the networks. Therefore, it is important not to forget about the reasonable consumption of light - to use energy-intensive devices in turn and use light economically," he said.

Tags: #kyiv_region

MORE ABOUT

19:38 28.12.2022
Demand for buying houses in Kyiv suburbs will grow in H1 2023

Demand for buying houses in Kyiv suburbs will grow in H1 2023

18:34 21.12.2022
Significant shortage of electricity to remain in Kyiv region for next 2-3 weeks – expert

Significant shortage of electricity to remain in Kyiv region for next 2-3 weeks – expert

10:03 14.12.2022
Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

09:43 14.12.2022
Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

17:34 05.12.2022
Enemy missile hits infrastructure facility in Kyiv region – local authorities

Enemy missile hits infrastructure facility in Kyiv region – local authorities

13:58 28.11.2022
About 40% of Kyiv region without electricity – authorities

About 40% of Kyiv region without electricity – authorities

14:26 24.11.2022
Victims of missile attack in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region reach five people, four multi-storey buildings significantly damaged – regional police chief

Victims of missile attack in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region reach five people, four multi-storey buildings significantly damaged – regional police chief

16:30 23.11.2022
Kyiv region completely de–energized, one person killed

Kyiv region completely de–energized, one person killed

18:28 02.11.2022
Electricity provided to all residents of Kyiv region de-energized after Russian attacks on Oct 31 – DTEK

Electricity provided to all residents of Kyiv region de-energized after Russian attacks on Oct 31 – DTEK

11:46 31.10.2022
In Kyiv region there is victim, destruction of households, authorities warn of extended long power outages

In Kyiv region there is victim, destruction of households, authorities warn of extended long power outages

AD

HOT NEWS

Blackout possible only in theory – Minister of Energy

Situation in power system fully controlled – Ukrenergo

Zelensky: Drones, missiles not helping invaders

Energy infrastructure facilities damaged in Kyiv in attacks – Klitschko

Zelensky wished Ukrainians victory and return to normal life in the New Year

LATEST

Blackout possible only in theory – Minister of Energy

Situation in power system fully controlled – Ukrenergo

Boris Johnson predicts Ukraine's victory in war in 2023

Zelensky: Drones, missiles not helping invaders

Ukrainian Red Cross Society expands number of mobile medical teams

Energy infrastructure facilities damaged in Kyiv in attacks – Klitschko

Zelensky wished Ukrainians victory and return to normal life in the New Year

One person dies, 22 injured, 15 of them hospitalized as a result of Saturday's shelling of Kyiv - Klitschko

Zelensky: Today's Russian missile attack is outcome of Russia's fate

Zelensky: Today's missile attack is another proof that aid to Ukraine needs to be increased

AD
AD
AD
AD