17:42 31.12.2022

Kyiv's life support system operates as normal, about 30% of consumers without electricity - Klitschko

Kyiv's life support system operates as normal, about 30% of consumers without electricity - Klitschko

Kyiv's life support system is operating normally after the massive Russian missile strike on December 31, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Kyiv residents have water and heat. Now 30% of consumers are without electricity DUE to emergency shutdowns," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He clarified that the movement of subway on the red line is carried out from the Akademmistechko station to the Arsenalna station.

"Restrictions were applied to check the open section of the line for the presence of remnants of rocket fragments. Specialists left for the place. We will inform you about the resumption of the movement of the red line," the mayor specified.

