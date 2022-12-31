Facts

17:35 31.12.2022

Another 140 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity during exchange

1 min read
As part of another exchange of prisoners of war on the eve of the New Year, another 140 Ukrainians were released, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"On New Year's Eve, we not only repulse the enemy's missile attacks, but return our people. This is another major exchange that we managed to make - 140 people return home," Yermak said on Telegram.

Among the released were 82 soldiers of the Armed Forces, 15 representatives of the territorial defense, 22 employees of the National Guard, 11 from the Navy and 10 from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"132 men and 8 women, 22 officers and 118 sergeants and soldiers ... There are wounded, also defenders of Mariupol, Zmiyiny Island, territorial defense from Slavutych, moreover, parents and sons who were together in captivity, and ours from the Bakhmut direction. Welcome home, dear," he said.

"We will return everyone. Otherwise, it will not happen," Yermak stressed."

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that 82 Russian servicemen had been released from captivity.

Tags: #prisoners #released

