Implementation of Energy and Climate Plan until 2030 requires $40 bln – DIXI Group

To achieve the goals of the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) for the period until 2030, about $40 billion is needed in six main areas, the Ukrainian analytical center DIXI Group reported, citing Deputy Minister of Economy Andriy Teliupa.

"He added that the main sources of funding are the Ukraine Facility program (about EUR9.3 billion in grants and loans under Pillar II), bilateral agreements, programs of international financial institutions and government initiatives," reads the report.

"On April 16, 2025, a meeting of the High Level Advisory Group (HLAG) on the implementation of the National Energy and Climate Plan for the period up to 2030 was held, bringing together representatives of the government of Ukraine, the European Commission, the Energy Community Secretariat and other international partners. The meeting discussed the successes of the NECP implementation, as well as the challenges facing Ukraine in the context of energy transformation," reads the report.

"In particular, in March 2025, Ukraine submitted an integrated report on the implementation of the NECP to the Energy Community Secretariat, filling in all 20 annexes," it reads.

"We are assessing the NECP’s policies and measures against 205 indicators, using two cuts: the status of actual implementation and the degree of progress for those policies or measures that are still in the process of implementation,” said Roman Nitsovych, Research Director at DiXi Group, presenting the results of the independent monitoring, which is being carried out in parallel with the official process.

"The team of experts has already released three quarterly reports, the last two of which are available in English. The key decisions highlighted in the report for the first quarter of 2025 include the resumption of mandatory monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions; adoption of an action plan to establish an emissions trading system; adoption of optional requirements for near-zero energy buildings (NZEBs); and the start of minimum stockpiling of crude oil and petroleum products," the document says.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the National Energy and Climate Plan until 2030 in June 2024.

The NECP is a strategic document aimed at harmonizing environmental, energy and economic policies to ensure the sustainable development of Ukraine until 2030.