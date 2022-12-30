Shmyhal: Our strategic goal is to meet EU accession criteria by end of 2024

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal called it a strategic task for Ukraine to meet the criteria for joining the European Union by the end of 2024.

"During this year, in the conditions of war, we received five so-called visa-free travel from the EU. What we planned to do for years, we did in ten months," Shmyhal said at the last regular government meeting of the current year on Friday.

The prime minister said the talks are about: "energy visa-free," "transport visa-free," "economic visa-free," "customs-free" and "digital visa-free."

"This is just the tip of all the work. Hundreds of regulations have already been adopted so that our legislation is fully in line with European legislation. Hundreds more are being prepared for adoption next year. Our strategic goal is to meet the entry criteria by the end of 2024," the prime minister said.