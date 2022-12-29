Air defense units destroy 21 missiles over Odesa region on Thurs, wreckage of one of them damages residential building - local governor

Air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday shot down 21 Russian missiles over Odesa region.

According to head of the Odesa regional military administration Maksym Marchenko, the wreckage of one of them damaged a residential building in the region, there were no casualties.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the hits, there is damage to the energy infrastructure, and therefore there is no electricity in most communities of Odesa region and Odesa city," Marchenko said in a video message published on Telegram.

He noted that Odesa power engineers and the administration are doing everything possible to restore power supply in the region as soon as possible.