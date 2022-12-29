Facts

Dnipropetrovsk region sends 1.7 mln food packages to country's most war-affected regions – local head

During 2022, Dnipropetrovsk region sent 1.7 million food packages to the country's most affected regions as a result of hostilities, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

"The year of the indestructible. Humanitarian front. Our region sent 1.7 million food packages to Donetsk, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Mykolaiv regions. To people most affected by Russian aggression," Reznichenko wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, already several times humanitarian cargoes from Dnipropetrovsk region were received by the communities in Kherson region.

"Trucks with food went there as soon as our defenders expelled the occupiers. We handed over both special equipment and construction materials to restore what was damaged by the Russians," the head of the regional military administration stressed.

He added that "partners from abroad are also joining in to provide assistance to Ukrainians affected by the war in the region."

"International organizations are working in the region to support migrants, doctors, and teachers," Reznichenko said.

"Thanks to everyone who helps. Together we are even stronger," he added.

