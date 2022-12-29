Facts

11:38 29.12.2022

Zelensky urges Ukrainians to support each other

2 min read
Zelensky urges Ukrainians to support each other

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to support each other.

"No matter what happens and whatever is on your mind, support each other. Definitely," he said in a video on Wednesday.

"Take time to say kind words to those around you. Even if these are not people close to you, just Ukrainians to another," Zelensky said.

He also urged "to find an opportunity and a moment to thank people for their work, for this or that effort, for the care." "If you know that a person is expecting a son or daughter from the war, please pay attention," he said.

"Our attention to others, when it may not be enough from one of our relatives, for various reasons, our words with you, which can warm those who are nearby when events are too cold, and our concern for each other another, when circumstances are testing, all this is also our common defense," the president believes.

"We have not lost our humanity, although we have experienced terrible months. And we will not lose it, although there is also a difficult year ahead. We will reach victory. And we must really do it together. Take care of Ukraine, appreciate each other and do everything to help our soldiers! Every day is for victory," he said.

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

16:23 28.12.2022
Zelensky delivers annual address to Rada

Zelensky delivers annual address to Rada

09:58 28.12.2022
Zelensky discusses investments in Ukraine recovery with Black Rock top manager

Zelensky discusses investments in Ukraine recovery with Black Rock top manager

09:18 28.12.2022
Zelensky to deliver annual message to Rada on Ukraine's internal, external situation

Zelensky to deliver annual message to Rada on Ukraine's internal, external situation

18:41 27.12.2022
Italian PM informs that issue of providing air defense systems to Ukraine being considered – Zelensky

Italian PM informs that issue of providing air defense systems to Ukraine being considered – Zelensky

10:46 27.12.2022
Zelensky: India may be more active in efforts to end Russian aggression

Zelensky: India may be more active in efforts to end Russian aggression

10:21 27.12.2022
Zelensky: 9 mln people disconnected from electricity

Zelensky: 9 mln people disconnected from electricity

09:21 27.12.2022
Zelensky calls 'severe and painful' situation in Donbas

Zelensky calls 'severe and painful' situation in Donbas

09:21 26.12.2022
Zelensky asks public to pay attention to air alerts during last days of year

Zelensky asks public to pay attention to air alerts during last days of year

20:44 23.12.2022
Zelensky announces modernization of diplomatic service, activation of Ukrainian diplomacy in several directions

Zelensky announces modernization of diplomatic service, activation of Ukrainian diplomacy in several directions

17:23 23.12.2022
Zelensky does not exclude new foreign visits if Ukrainian Defense Forces directly depend on their results

Zelensky does not exclude new foreign visits if Ukrainian Defense Forces directly depend on their results

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of missile fire, Kherson's Regional Cardiological Dispensary damaged, two people injured

Some 15 missiles downed over Kyiv – Klitschko

Russia launches over 120 missiles over Ukraine this day – Podoliak

Klitschko warns of possible power outages and water supply in Kyiv

Over sea in Mykolaiv region, air defense shot down three missiles – local authorities

LATEST

As result of missile fire, Kherson's Regional Cardiological Dispensary damaged, two people injured

More than 5,000 IDPs to receive help for their pets from Ukrainian and English philanthropists

Ferrexpo denies connection of Zhevaho's detention in France with company

UK Ambassador on missile attack: Russia does not want peace, but wants subjugation of Ukraine

Some 15 missiles downed over Kyiv – Klitschko

Three people wounded as result of missile attacks in Kyiv – Klitschko

Russia launches over 120 missiles over Ukraine this day – Podoliak

Sadovy: 90% of Lviv without electricity

Klitschko warns of possible power outages and water supply in Kyiv

Over sea in Mykolaiv region, air defense shot down three missiles – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD