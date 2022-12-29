Zelensky urges Ukrainians to support each other

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to support each other.

"No matter what happens and whatever is on your mind, support each other. Definitely," he said in a video on Wednesday.

"Take time to say kind words to those around you. Even if these are not people close to you, just Ukrainians to another," Zelensky said.

He also urged "to find an opportunity and a moment to thank people for their work, for this or that effort, for the care." "If you know that a person is expecting a son or daughter from the war, please pay attention," he said.

"Our attention to others, when it may not be enough from one of our relatives, for various reasons, our words with you, which can warm those who are nearby when events are too cold, and our concern for each other another, when circumstances are testing, all this is also our common defense," the president believes.

"We have not lost our humanity, although we have experienced terrible months. And we will not lose it, although there is also a difficult year ahead. We will reach victory. And we must really do it together. Take care of Ukraine, appreciate each other and do everything to help our soldiers! Every day is for victory," he said.