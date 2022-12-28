After victory tolerance for corruption to decrease, main victory over corruption should be efficiency of judicial system – lawyer

After Ukraine's victory in Ukrainian society, tolerance for corruption will decrease, the demand for justice will increase many times over, Orest Stasiuk, adviser to the law firm Asters, has predicted.

"Many pre-war polls indicated that business considers corruption to be one of the main reasons hindering economic development. Therefore, in this sense, there has always been a request to overcome corruption schemes. In my opinion, after the victory and the end of hostilities, given the price that this victory is forged, the public demand for justice will increase many times over, and tolerance for corruption will decrease," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Stasiuk said that at present there are quite a lot of anti-corruption legislative initiatives that can reduce the level of corruption, but the success of the fight against corruption depends on the efficiency of the judicial system.

"If one direction is singled out, this is, of course, a qualitative change in the judicial system. The opportunity to get protection in a fair and competent court will solve the problem of corruption and abuse in many areas," he said.

At the same time, Stasiuk drew attention to the fact that the judicial system is currently considering criminal cases on corruption offences.

"The courts very quickly resumed work and consideration of cases after the outbreak of the full-scale war. By the way, this is very striking for colleagues abroad when they hear stories that our courts, prosecutor's office, and investigative agencies are all working. NABU and SAPO continue to investigate cases and take them to court (sometimes justifiably, sometimes not). The profile of cases on corruption crimes, for which suspicions are handed over and sent to court, has not changed dramatically," he said.

As reported, Asters joined the UN Global Compact initiative and in early December signed a Memorandum of Joint Action on Anti-Corruption in Ukraine. The goal of the initiative is to contribute to the creation of a transparent business environment that will help stimulate the development of the economy, businesses and society.