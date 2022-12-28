Facts

15:06 28.12.2022

After victory tolerance for corruption to decrease, main victory over corruption should be efficiency of judicial system – lawyer

2 min read
After victory tolerance for corruption to decrease, main victory over corruption should be efficiency of judicial system – lawyer

After Ukraine's victory in Ukrainian society, tolerance for corruption will decrease, the demand for justice will increase many times over, Orest Stasiuk, adviser to the law firm Asters, has predicted.

"Many pre-war polls indicated that business considers corruption to be one of the main reasons hindering economic development. Therefore, in this sense, there has always been a request to overcome corruption schemes. In my opinion, after the victory and the end of hostilities, given the price that this victory is forged, the public demand for justice will increase many times over, and tolerance for corruption will decrease," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Stasiuk said that at present there are quite a lot of anti-corruption legislative initiatives that can reduce the level of corruption, but the success of the fight against corruption depends on the efficiency of the judicial system.

"If one direction is singled out, this is, of course, a qualitative change in the judicial system. The opportunity to get protection in a fair and competent court will solve the problem of corruption and abuse in many areas," he said.

At the same time, Stasiuk drew attention to the fact that the judicial system is currently considering criminal cases on corruption offences.

"The courts very quickly resumed work and consideration of cases after the outbreak of the full-scale war. By the way, this is very striking for colleagues abroad when they hear stories that our courts, prosecutor's office, and investigative agencies are all working. NABU and SAPO continue to investigate cases and take them to court (sometimes justifiably, sometimes not). The profile of cases on corruption crimes, for which suspicions are handed over and sent to court, has not changed dramatically," he said.

As reported, Asters joined the UN Global Compact initiative and in early December signed a Memorandum of Joint Action on Anti-Corruption in Ukraine. The goal of the initiative is to contribute to the creation of a transparent business environment that will help stimulate the development of the economy, businesses and society.

Tags: #corruption #tolerance

MORE ABOUT

16:59 11.07.2022
Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

15:47 17.06.2022
President of European Commission: Ukraine has done intensive work in fighting corruption, but situation still needs to be improved

President of European Commission: Ukraine has done intensive work in fighting corruption, but situation still needs to be improved

17:48 14.06.2022
Many EU countries have no such anti-corruption infrastructure as Ukraine has – Zelensky

Many EU countries have no such anti-corruption infrastructure as Ukraine has – Zelensky

17:09 11.06.2022
European Commission president announces need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation

European Commission president announces need to strengthen Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation

12:53 10.02.2022
IMF, EIB, G7 emphasize need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, improve corporate governance

IMF, EIB, G7 emphasize need to strengthen anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine, improve corporate governance

09:52 28.01.2022
Rada sets up commission to investigate possible corruption in tax, customs, possible abuses at Naftogaz

Rada sets up commission to investigate possible corruption in tax, customs, possible abuses at Naftogaz

11:32 05.01.2022
NACP develops professional standard for anti-corruption commissioner

NACP develops professional standard for anti-corruption commissioner

14:05 09.12.2021
Ukraine needs to adopt anti-corruption strategy, appoint SAPO head, complete judicial reform – EU ambassador

Ukraine needs to adopt anti-corruption strategy, appoint SAPO head, complete judicial reform – EU ambassador

14:03 09.12.2021
Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

12:59 04.12.2021
Zelensky does not fulfill his obligations to fight corruption - Active Group poll

Zelensky does not fulfill his obligations to fight corruption - Active Group poll

AD

HOT NEWS

New NATO standards being determined in Ukraine – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukrainian businessman, former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in Courchevel – SBI

All nine NPP reactors in Ukraine-controlled territory operate at highest capacity – Energoatom

Shortage of power in grids increases due to shutdown of generation units due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine – Ukrenergo

LATEST

Forestry industry of Ukraine increases revenue by 3.1% in 2022 - Forest Agency

Lithuanian Interior Ministry: EUR 87 mln of Russian, Belarusian companies frozen in Lithuania due to sanctions

URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and UK require Iran to agree to arbitrate dispute with UIA plane downing

Demand for buying houses in Kyiv suburbs will grow in H1 2023

UNFPA, EU send Ukrainian maternity hospitals 56 tonnes of hygiene kits for women

SBU blocks assets of Russian energy company that illegally imported its goods to Ukraine

Ukrainian military has advantage of their land under their feet – Zelensky

New NATO standards being determined in Ukraine – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

AD
AD
AD
AD