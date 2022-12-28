Facts

12:19 28.12.2022

Budanov visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Bakhmut

1 min read
Budanov visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Bakhmut

On December 27 and 28, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, visited the forward positions of the Ukrainian defense forces in Bakhmut, where special forces intelligence officers are working.

"Major General Budanov listened to the report of the commanders of the units of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, defined tasks and awarded the soldiers who especially distinguished themselves during the destruction of the occupiers," the Intelligence Agency press service said.

Tags: #budanov #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

16:20 26.12.2022
Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

15:34 20.12.2022
Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

13:45 20.12.2022
Zelensky visits Bakhmut, awards servicemen – Defense Ministry

Zelensky visits Bakhmut, awards servicemen – Defense Ministry

11:02 19.12.2022
Invaders doing everything so that not single whole wall remains in Bakhmut – Zelensky

Invaders doing everything so that not single whole wall remains in Bakhmut – Zelensky

17:12 06.12.2022
Stock of high–precision missile weapons coming to an end in Russia – Budanov

Stock of high–precision missile weapons coming to an end in Russia – Budanov

15:01 05.12.2022
Near Bakhmut, five volunteers from Georgia killed, commander wounded

Near Bakhmut, five volunteers from Georgia killed, commander wounded

16:54 01.10.2022
Defense intelligence chief Budanov: war will not last so long, it will end soon

Defense intelligence chief Budanov: war will not last so long, it will end soon

12:59 09.09.2022
Eight people killed, 17 people injured, 20 private and 6 multi–storey buildings damaged, there is no water and electricity in Bakhmut – region’s head

Eight people killed, 17 people injured, 20 private and 6 multi–storey buildings damaged, there is no water and electricity in Bakhmut – region’s head

14:26 07.09.2022
Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine confirms that key to successful execution of combat missions is effective activity of intelligence – Budanov

Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine confirms that key to successful execution of combat missions is effective activity of intelligence – Budanov

12:44 27.07.2022
As result of Russian shelling in Bakhmut, residential five-story building partially destroyed, body of deceased recovered

As result of Russian shelling in Bakhmut, residential five-story building partially destroyed, body of deceased recovered

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian businessman, former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in Courchevel – SBI

All nine NPP reactors in Ukraine-controlled territory operate at highest capacity – Energoatom

Shortage of power in grids increases due to shutdown of generation units due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Zelensky discusses investments in Ukraine recovery with Black Rock top manager

Kharkiv is under fire – Terekhov

LATEST

Ukrainian businessman, former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in Courchevel – SBI

All nine NPP reactors in Ukraine-controlled territory operate at highest capacity – Energoatom

Three people, including child, suffered from enemy shelling in the village of Kizomys, Kherson region

Ukrainian MFA: Putin's decree on simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship by Ukraine's citizens is null and void, indicates Russia's unwillingness to negotiate

French Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv – media

CC recognizes as constitutional legislative norms requiring full name of religious organizations with governing center located outside of Ukraine to be indicated

Shortage of power in grids increases due to shutdown of generation units due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Orthodox Church in Lithuania condemns Russian war in Ukraine, calls for greater independence of church from Moscow

Invaders attack Kherson, Kherson region in 24 hours, three people wounded

Zelensky discusses investments in Ukraine recovery with Black Rock top manager

AD
AD
AD
AD