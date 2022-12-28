Budanov visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Bakhmut

On December 27 and 28, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, visited the forward positions of the Ukrainian defense forces in Bakhmut, where special forces intelligence officers are working.

"Major General Budanov listened to the report of the commanders of the units of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, defined tasks and awarded the soldiers who especially distinguished themselves during the destruction of the occupiers," the Intelligence Agency press service said.