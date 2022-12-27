Zelensky: India may be more active in efforts to end Russian aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said India can be more active in efforts to end the Russian aggression and hopes that next year Ukraine and India will be able to do more together for global stability.

"Today I spoke with the Prime Minister of India [Narendra Modi]. Next year, it is India that will chair the G20. I wished Mr. Modi a fruitful chairmanship, and fruitful not for someone in particular, but for everyone in world, who values peace," Zelensky said in an evening video statement.

At the same time, he said India can be more active in efforts to end the Russian aggression and that it counts on strengthening Ukrainian-Indian cooperation for global stability in the world.

"India can be more active in efforts to end the aggression, so I hope that next year we can do more together for global stability," the president said.