Facts

16:20 26.12.2022

Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

1 min read
Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

The infrastructure of Bakhmut is destroyed by 60%, like most settlements in the frontline area, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said on Monday.

"The whole world has already seen the pictures of the terrible condition of the historical buildings in Bakhmut, which have historical value. Buildings of cultural institutions, their condition today. In general, this refers to all frontline settlements, large and small ones," he said.

According to Kyrylenko, the Russian forces spare no effort in trying to advance in this direction, however they suffer huge losses.

Tags: #destroyed #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

15:34 20.12.2022
Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

13:45 20.12.2022
Zelensky visits Bakhmut, awards servicemen – Defense Ministry

Zelensky visits Bakhmut, awards servicemen – Defense Ministry

11:02 19.12.2022
Invaders doing everything so that not single whole wall remains in Bakhmut – Zelensky

Invaders doing everything so that not single whole wall remains in Bakhmut – Zelensky

09:45 19.12.2022
Ukrainian air defense forces destroy 15 of 20 enemy drones attacking Kyiv early Monday morning

Ukrainian air defense forces destroy 15 of 20 enemy drones attacking Kyiv early Monday morning

15:01 05.12.2022
Near Bakhmut, five volunteers from Georgia killed, commander wounded

Near Bakhmut, five volunteers from Georgia killed, commander wounded

13:57 09.11.2022
Pivden destroys 55 invaders, 17 pieces of equipment, two ammunition depot over day – task force

Pivden destroys 55 invaders, 17 pieces of equipment, two ammunition depot over day – task force

14:31 09.09.2022
Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

12:59 09.09.2022
Eight people killed, 17 people injured, 20 private and 6 multi–storey buildings damaged, there is no water and electricity in Bakhmut – region’s head

Eight people killed, 17 people injured, 20 private and 6 multi–storey buildings damaged, there is no water and electricity in Bakhmut – region’s head

14:50 26.08.2022
Invaders destroy more than 30 COVID-19 clinics in Ukraine – Kuzin

Invaders destroy more than 30 COVID-19 clinics in Ukraine – Kuzin

13:56 13.08.2022
Ukrainian military shoots down enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian military shoots down enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in eastern Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, five tanks, five artillery systems over day in Ukraine – General Staff

Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks near 16 settlements over day – General Staff

Zelensky asks public to pay attention to air alerts during last days of year

Iran still refuses to supply Russia with ballistic missiles, but already sold 1,700 Shahed UAVs – Budanov

LATEST

USA develops special plan to prepare Patriot SAM battery for operation in Ukraine in less than six months – Kuleba

Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Argentina, Nigeria – MFA

Invaders shell Ukraine 19 times from MLRS over day, trying to attack in Bakhmut, Lyman directions – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire at surroundings of village of Sydorivka, Sumy region, no casualties

Saakashvili refuses to be tested for poisoning without Western experts' participation

Ukraine's Orthodox Church, Greek Catholic Church start dialogue on church calendar reform

Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

Ex-head of Ukrmedprojectbud sentenced to five years in jail for abuse of duty during construction of Okhmatdyt hospital

Court of Appeal overturns acquittal of ex-director of ZTMC, imposes sentence of 3.5 years in prison

Ihnat: Explosions at Russia's Engels airfield are consequences of Russian aggression

AD
AD
AD
AD