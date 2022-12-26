Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

The infrastructure of Bakhmut is destroyed by 60%, like most settlements in the frontline area, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said on Monday.

"The whole world has already seen the pictures of the terrible condition of the historical buildings in Bakhmut, which have historical value. Buildings of cultural institutions, their condition today. In general, this refers to all frontline settlements, large and small ones," he said.

According to Kyrylenko, the Russian forces spare no effort in trying to advance in this direction, however they suffer huge losses.