Facts

20:30 23.12.2022

Zelensky: Liberation of our land, public security, country's recovery after Russian strikes are components of Ukrainian victory, which we bringing closer step by step

1 min read
Zelensky: Liberation of our land, public security, country's recovery after Russian strikes are components of Ukrainian victory, which we bringing closer step by step

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, following a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, said that the liberation of the territories occupied by Russia, security for people and country's recovery after Russian strikes are the tasks and components of the Ukrainian victory, which is approaching step by step.

"Held the Headquarters meeting today – as usual in detail. Today there is news for the military after a visit to the United States. We are preparing for the coming months and, in general, next year. Our tasks remain unchanged. This is the liberation of our land. Security for people. Recovery of our country after Russian strikes. These are the components of the Ukrainian victory, which we are bringing closer step by step," Zelensky said in an evening video message.

According to him, during the meeting of the Headquarters, the reports of the commanders were heard.

He also noted that prospects are emerging at the front.

"We are preparing for various options for the actions of a terrorist state – we see its intentions. And we will respond," he said.

Tags: #president #ukraine #meeting

MORE ABOUT

17:04 23.12.2022
Govt terminates four military and technical cooperation agreements between Ukraine, Belarus

Govt terminates four military and technical cooperation agreements between Ukraine, Belarus

16:43 23.12.2022
Zelensky orders MFA to draft amendments to bill on diplomatic service

Zelensky orders MFA to draft amendments to bill on diplomatic service

14:29 23.12.2022
EC to allocate EUR 66 mln to restore schools destroyed in Ukraine

EC to allocate EUR 66 mln to restore schools destroyed in Ukraine

10:06 23.12.2022
Denmark donates $43 mln to arms purchase fund for Ukraine

Denmark donates $43 mln to arms purchase fund for Ukraine

09:41 23.12.2022
US Senate passes $1.7 tln budget 2023 with almost $45 bln for Ukraine – media

US Senate passes $1.7 tln budget 2023 with almost $45 bln for Ukraine – media

20:25 22.12.2022
Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

18:44 22.12.2022
Ukraine will apply for emission financing to NBU in 2023 only as last resort - memo with IMF

Ukraine will apply for emission financing to NBU in 2023 only as last resort - memo with IMF

15:40 22.12.2022
Inflation in Ukraine in 2023 will decrease to 22.5%, current account surplus will be replaced by deficit of $5.7 bln – memo with IMF

Inflation in Ukraine in 2023 will decrease to 22.5%, current account surplus will be replaced by deficit of $5.7 bln – memo with IMF

12:28 22.12.2022
Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

20:10 21.12.2022
Zelensky's plane lands at Andrews Air Force Base – CNN

Zelensky's plane lands at Andrews Air Force Base – CNN

AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak: Organization for control over detention conditions, admission to POWs should be created, since ICRC cannot cope with this task

Zelensky: Ten African states identified where new Ukrainian embassies to be opened

Zelensky lists main tasks for Ukraine's ambassadors in 2023

Zelensky announces creation of Ukrainian intl assistance agency

Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in aid to Ukraine – Zelensky-Rutte talk

LATEST

Zelensky announces modernization of diplomatic service, activation of Ukrainian diplomacy in several directions

Yermak: Organization for control over detention conditions, admission to POWs should be created, since ICRC cannot cope with this task

Zelensky does not exclude new foreign visits if Ukrainian Defense Forces directly depend on their results

Zelensky: Ten African states identified where new Ukrainian embassies to be opened

Zelensky lists main tasks for Ukraine's ambassadors in 2023

SOE Medical Procurement purchases 13 armored vehicles for military medics worth UAH 124 mln under UNITED24 initiative

Zelensky announces creation of Ukrainian intl assistance agency

About 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers to take part in military training in Lithuania in 2023

Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in aid to Ukraine – Zelensky-Rutte talk

Number of injured children increased to 867 as result of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD