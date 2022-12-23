Zelensky: Liberation of our land, public security, country's recovery after Russian strikes are components of Ukrainian victory, which we bringing closer step by step

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, following a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, said that the liberation of the territories occupied by Russia, security for people and country's recovery after Russian strikes are the tasks and components of the Ukrainian victory, which is approaching step by step.

"Held the Headquarters meeting today – as usual in detail. Today there is news for the military after a visit to the United States. We are preparing for the coming months and, in general, next year. Our tasks remain unchanged. This is the liberation of our land. Security for people. Recovery of our country after Russian strikes. These are the components of the Ukrainian victory, which we are bringing closer step by step," Zelensky said in an evening video message.

According to him, during the meeting of the Headquarters, the reports of the commanders were heard.

He also noted that prospects are emerging at the front.

"We are preparing for various options for the actions of a terrorist state – we see its intentions. And we will respond," he said.