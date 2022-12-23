Zelensky announces creation of Ukrainian intl assistance agency

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced preparations for the creation of the Ukrainian international assistance agency, which will create additional lines of cooperation with partners.

"We need such a tool that will allow our state to be the subject of response to crisis situations in the world. Our presence should be felt by absolutely everyone. Everyone should be interested in our help. For this, we are preparing the creation of the Ukrainian international assistance agency, which will expand the geography of our influence and create additional lines of cooperation with partners," Zelensky said at the conference of Ukrainian ambassadors War and New Horizons in the World on Friday.

He emphasized that "as we ensure resilience of our state together with partners, we can help other states maintain and develop resilience."

"We have experience that can strengthen our partners and give Ukraine new friends in the world," the president said.