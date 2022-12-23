Number of injured children increased to 867 as result of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine

More than 867 children were injured as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression in Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

"More than 1,317 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of December 23, 2022, the official number of child victims has not changed per day, some 450. The number of injured has increased, some 867," according to the PGO's Telegram channel.

It is noted that these figures are not final, since work continues to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region, namely 428, Kharkiv some 267, Kyiv some 117, Mykolaiv some 80, Zaporizhia some 80, Kherson some 74, Chernihiv some 68, Luhansk some 65, Dnipropetrovsk some 40.

On December 22 as a result of shelling by the enemy of Mahdalynivka, Zaporizhia region, two boys aged three and 15 were injured.

On December 22, an eight-year-old girl was injured due to shelling by the occupiers of the town of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Some 3,126 educational institutions were damaged due to bombardment and shelling by the Russian armed forces, while 337 of them were completely destroyed.