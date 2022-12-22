Pentagon chief, Reznikov discuss US security assistance, including transfer of Patriot battery

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed by phone with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov further U.S. security assistance efforts.

"Today, I spoke with my good friend and Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov to discuss continued U.S. security assistance efforts and to reinforce the unwavering U.S. commitment to support Ukraine," he said on Twitter.

According to the report, the ministers discussed, among other things, providing Ukraine with a Patriot battery and other key assets.

"Against the backdrop of Russia's unrelenting attacks on critical civilian infrastructure, Secretary Austin reiterated that air defense is a top priority in U.S. security assistance to Ukraine," according to the statement.