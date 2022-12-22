US Defense Department unveils new package of military aid to Ukraine: AFU to receive Patriot complex, ammunition, armored vehicles, equipment

The U.S. Department of Defense has unveiled the composition of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, announced earlier on Wednesday, December 21.

According to the ministry, the package will include one Patriot missile battery and ammunition, additional ammunition for HIMARS, some 500 Excalibur rounds, HARM missiles, precision-guided aviation munitions, Claymore anti-personnel munitions, some 45,000 rounds of 152mm caliber, 20,000 shells of 122 mm caliber, some 50,000 122 mm rockets for BM-21 "Grad" systems and 100,000 shells for tanks.

The list also included ten 120 mm and 10,000 mine mortars, ten 82 mm and ten 60 mm mortars and more than 2,700 grenade launchers.

In addition, some 37 Cougar armored personnel carriers, some 120 HMMWVs, six armored trucks, tactical secure communications systems, satellite communications terminals, night vision devices and optics, and bulletproof vests will be allocated to Ukraine.

Funding is also provided to fund training, maintenance and upkeep.

In total, the United States has provided more than $21.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Joseph Biden's presidency, including about $21.2 billion since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.