Zaluzhny discusses situation in region with General Staff Chief of Polish Armed Forces, thanks him for help

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valeriy Zaluzhny held a meeting in Ukraine with the Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, General Raimund Andrzejczak, and thanked him for his assistance.

"I welcomed the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland and my friend, General Raimund Andrzejczak, in Ukraine. This is an opportunity to frankly discuss the situation in the region and scenarios for its development. I am grateful that Ukraine is not alone in resisting Russian armed aggression, and this is a great merit of the Polish brothers," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

He also thanked for the international military assistance provided, including weapons, military equipment, ammunition and necessary materials.

"I appreciate the opportunity to conduct professional training of our military personnel on Polish territory. Together we will implement a strategically important decision on Ukraine's transition to heavy weapons of NATO member states. Deep gratitude to the Polish side for the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers," he said.