Biden on Zelensky's visit to Washington: Much needs to be discussed

U.S. President Joe Biden wished Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will arrive in Washington on Wednesday, a good flight and noted that they have a lot to discuss.

"I hope you're having a good flight, Volodymyr. I'm thrilled to have you here. Much to discuss," Biden wrote on Twitter, commenting on Zelensky's tweet about a visit to Washington.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the United States on Wednesday and hold talks with American leader Joe Biden.

Zelensky said that he went to the United States to strengthen the stability and defense of Ukraine.

Biden will meet with Zelensky at the White House on Wednesday, December 21 at 21:00 Kyiv time. The relevant information was published in the public agenda of the President of the United States.

Biden and Zelensky are expected to hold a joint press conference at 23:30.