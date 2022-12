U.S. President Joe Biden will greet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Wednesday, December 21, at 21.00 Kyiv time.

The relevant information was published in the public agenda of the President of the United States.

At 21.30 Kyiv time, President Biden will host a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky. At 23.30, Biden and Zelensky are expected to hold a joint press conference.