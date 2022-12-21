Facts

13:40 21.12.2022

UNICEF to provide $102 mln in financial aid for families with many children in Ukraine – ministry

1 min read
UNICEF to provide $102 mln in financial aid for families with many children in Ukraine – ministry

As part of a memorandum of cooperation, UNICEF is providing financial assistance totaling $102 million to 123,000 families with many children, the Ministry of Social Policy said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the cooperation of the Ministry of Social Policy with UNICEF, some 123,000 families with many children and those who have a child with a disability will receive substantial financial assistance from this organization in order to survive the difficult winter period. We are grateful to the UN Children's Fund and continue our joint work to support families," the ministry's press service said, citing Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych.

It is noted that the list of recipients of such assistance includes families with four or more children, as well as families raising children with disabilities.

Tags: #unicef

