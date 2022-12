President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bakhmut on Tuesday, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on the air of the telethon.

"The president met with the military and awarded the best," she said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said in Telegram on Tuesday: "Zelensky is in Bakhmut. The most courageous president of the most courageous nation."