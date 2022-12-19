Russian occupiers ten times shell Ukraine from MLRS in past 24 hours, infrastructure damaged, civilians injured – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces made one missile attack and ten times shelled the territory of Ukraine from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in the past 24 hours.

"The civilian infrastructure and civilians suffered as a result of the enemy strikes," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said on Facebook page in the updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Monday, December 19.

"In Volyn and Polissia directions, there are no significant changes. No signs of forming offensive groups by the enemy were detected," it said.