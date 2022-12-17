Facts

13:45 17.12.2022

Ukraine's ability to survive depends on Western support, Germany intends to provide it – German Defense Ministry

2 min read
Ukraine's ability to withstand the war being waged against it by the Russian Federation depends on continued support from Western countries, Brigadier General, head of the Special Task Force on Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense Christian Freuding has said.

"And our message is clear: we will support Ukraine for as long as necessary, with all our might," Freuding said in an interview posted on the Bundeswehr website.

According to him, what the Ukrainian military has done since February 24 is admirable, and now, thanks to better equipment, they have a "clear advantage" over the Russian occupiers in the winter battle. Germany has also contributed with an extensive winter gear package, the report said.

At the same time, according to Freuding, the Russian Federation should not be underestimated. "Russia still has an incredible stock of materials and personnel," he said.

According to the head of the Special Task Force, further partial mobilization in the Russian Federation cannot be ruled out. Freuding also noted that the air and naval forces of the Russian Federation were involved in the war only to a limited extent. Russia's nuclear potential should be added to this.

At the same time, according to him, the Russian Federation is now tactically on the defensive. At the same time, it is difficult to predict how long the military potential of the Russian armed forces will last.

"From my point of view, Russia has been defeated: Russia has been defeated strategically, Russia has been defeated operationally, and Russia has been defeated morally... The Ground Forces [of Russia] have significantly reduced their potential," Freuding said.

