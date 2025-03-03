Facts

10:34 03.03.2025

If USA president invites me for constructive dialogue, I will come – Zelenskyy

1 min read
If USA president invites me for constructive dialogue, I will come – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will come to the United States if the U.S. president invites him with a constructive dialogue to solve real problems.

"If the president of the United States of America invites me with a constructive dialogue, I represent the interests of a country that depends very much on support, on partnership. And if I am invited for a constructive dialogue, to solve real problems, for serious questions and real decisive answers, I will," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with the British media on Sunday.

"Out of respect for America, for the American people, and for the president, and for the two parties, for the United States as a whole," the head of state of Ukraine added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #usa

MORE ABOUT

11:12 03.03.2025
Trudeau: I support Zelenskyy, he claimed Putin as liar, criminal at Oval Office

Trudeau: I support Zelenskyy, he claimed Putin as liar, criminal at Oval Office

10:48 03.03.2025
Ukraine counting on U.S. aid, its termination to only help Putin – Zelenskyy

Ukraine counting on U.S. aid, its termination to only help Putin – Zelenskyy

09:40 03.03.2025
Zelenskyy says he could resign in exchange for NATO membership for Ukraine

Zelenskyy says he could resign in exchange for NATO membership for Ukraine

15:28 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy thanks America and Trump for visit, stresses need for just and lasting peace

Zelenskyy thanks America and Trump for visit, stresses need for just and lasting peace

15:19 01.03.2025
Costa and von der Leyen to Zelenskyy: You will never be alone

Costa and von der Leyen to Zelenskyy: You will never be alone

14:11 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

14:02 01.03.2025
Costa calls Zelenskyy to express support - source

Costa calls Zelenskyy to express support - source

13:37 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy arrives to UK

Zelenskyy arrives to UK

13:03 01.03.2025
Ukraine wants peace and negotiations, but with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Ukraine wants peace and negotiations, but with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

12:50 01.03.2025
Zelenskyy on proposal to resign: Only Ukrainians can make this decision, not sure it's a good idea

Zelenskyy on proposal to resign: Only Ukrainians can make this decision, not sure it's a good idea

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy says he could resign in exchange for NATO membership for Ukraine

Trump to hold meeting on suspension of aid to Ukraine

Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

Zelenskyy and Starmer to meet on Saturday – media

Ukraine wants peace and negotiations, but with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

LATEST

United States to be ready to resume interaction when Ukraine ready for peace – Rubio

Trump to hold meeting on suspension of aid to Ukraine

Norway intends to increase support for Ukraine

Russia attacks Odesa region with strike drones, one person dies

Australia supports Ukraine in difficult times

New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine – PM

URCS volunteers evacuate hospital patients after Russian drone attack on Kharkiv

Kallas: We will strengthen our support for Ukraine so that it can continue to repel aggressor

Meloni: Immediate summit between US, Europeans and allies needed

Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal, this will be first step towards security guarantees — Zelenskyy

AD