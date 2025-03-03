If USA president invites me for constructive dialogue, I will come – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will come to the United States if the U.S. president invites him with a constructive dialogue to solve real problems.

"If the president of the United States of America invites me with a constructive dialogue, I represent the interests of a country that depends very much on support, on partnership. And if I am invited for a constructive dialogue, to solve real problems, for serious questions and real decisive answers, I will," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with the British media on Sunday.

"Out of respect for America, for the American people, and for the president, and for the two parties, for the United States as a whole," the head of state of Ukraine added.