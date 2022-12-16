Council of EU approved ninth package of sanctions against Russia, introduces restrictions against energy, mining sectors, banned export of drones

The Council of the EU on Friday approved the ninth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which includes, among other things, restrictions against the mining and energy sectors, as well as a ban on the export of space industry goods and drones.

"Today, the Council approved the ninth package of new measures aimed at strengthening measures against Russia," the European Council said in a press release.

The EU will expand the prohibition targeting new investments in the Russian energy sector by additionally prohibiting new investments in the Russian mining sector, with the exception of mining and quarrying activities involving certain critical raw materials.

In addition, the sanctions are applied to export controls on dual-use goods and technologies that can contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia's defence and security sector.

Also, the EU is introducing a ban on the export to Russia of space industry products, manned and unmanned aircrafts and engines for them.