10:42 15.12.2022

Invaders fire at territory of Kherson region 86 times in day, three killed, 13 wounded

Over the past 86 days, Russian invaders shelled the territory of Kherson region, opened fire from artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars, tanks and UAVs, as a result of which three people were killed in the region, some 13 more were wounded, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

"Russian invaders fired at the territory of Kherson region 86 times. The enemy attacked the peaceful settlements of the region from artillery, MLRS, tanks, mortars and UAVs," Yanushevych said in Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, residential areas of Kherson once again found themselves under massive enemy fire.

"The invaders got into a shipbuilding plant, an educational institution, warehouses, newspaper premises, a school, a store, the building of Kherson Regional State Administration, private and apartment buildings," the administration's head said.

He said that over the past day, due to Russian shelling, three people were killed, another 13 residents of Kherson region were injured of varying severity. "In particular, an eight-year-old boy died at the hands of Russian invaders," Yanushevych said.

