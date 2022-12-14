Facts

12:18 14.12.2022

Enemy's 12 missile, air strikes, over 60 MLRS attacks recorded over day – AFU General Staff

Over the past day, the Russian invaders carried out 12 missile and air strikes, carried out more than 60 attacks from the MLRS on Ukrainian positions in six directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The enemy inflicted one air and 11 missile strikes, three of them on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions. The invaders carried out more than 60 shelling from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said on Facebook morning summary.

In Volyn and Polisia directions, the situation remains unchanged, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings have been found.

In Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy fired at the areas of the settlements of Leonivka, Buchky and Hay of Chernihiv region; Kucherivka and Kindrativka in Sumy region, as well as Strilecha, Starytsia, Tyche, Ambarne, Milove, Dvorichna and Krasne in Kharkiv region.

In Kupiansk and Lyman directions, shelling from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery came under fire in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Kotliarivka, Tabayivka and Berestovw in Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka, Hrekivka, Ploschanka, Nevske of Luhansk region.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy inflicted a fiery defeat, in particular, at Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, of Donetsk region.

In Avdiyivka direction, the invaders fired from tanks and artillery in the areas of almost twenty settlements. Among them are Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Nivelske, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region.

In Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy had a fiery influence near the settlements of Vremivka, Vuhledar, Neskuchne, Prechystivka in Donetsk region and Plavni, Hulyaipole, Dorozhnianka and Olhivske in Zaporizhia.

In Kherson direction, the enemy continues to shell our positions and the civilian infrastructure of settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper River. More than twenty settlements suffered defeat. In particular, Chornobaivka, Antonivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Novokayiry, Mylove of Kherson region and Kherson.

